As Israel threatens to move into Rafah, Hamas releases video of two hostages As Israel threatens to move on Rafah, Hamas is also adding pressure with the release of a video of two of its hostages. One is an American.

Middle East As Israel threatens to move into Rafah, Hamas releases video of two hostages As Israel threatens to move into Rafah, Hamas releases video of two hostages Audio will be available later today. As Israel threatens to move on Rafah, Hamas is also adding pressure with the release of a video of two of its hostages. One is an American. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor