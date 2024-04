A historical marker in Alabama unearths a long-forgotten cold case Historical Markers in the US are fascinating, sometimes wrong, sometimes offensive and cruel. But they also have the power to unlock secrets, like those of a long forgotten Civil Rights cold case.

National A historical marker in Alabama unearths a long-forgotten cold case A historical marker in Alabama unearths a long-forgotten cold case Audio will be available later today. Historical Markers in the US are fascinating, sometimes wrong, sometimes offensive and cruel. But they also have the power to unlock secrets, like those of a long forgotten Civil Rights cold case. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor