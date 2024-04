Scientists found a way to restore brain cells impaired by a rare genetic disorder Researchers have been able to reverse the effects of a syndrome that affects brain development in a brain organoid. (This story first aired on All Things Considered on April 24, 2024.)

Medical Treatments Scientists found a way to restore brain cells impaired by a rare genetic disorder Researchers have been able to reverse the effects of a syndrome that affects brain development in a brain organoid. (This story first aired on All Things Considered on April 24, 2024.) Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor