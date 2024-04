Jewish students at Columbia meet with Speaker Mike Johnson Speaker of the House Mike Johnson visited Columbia University this past week amid protests surrounding the Israel-Hamas war. Johnson met with Jewish students who expressed concerns for their safety.

Politics Jewish students at Columbia meet with Speaker Mike Johnson Jewish students at Columbia meet with Speaker Mike Johnson Listen · 4:38 4:38 Speaker of the House Mike Johnson visited Columbia University this past week amid protests surrounding the Israel-Hamas war. Johnson met with Jewish students who expressed concerns for their safety. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor