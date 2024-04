Reduced Economic Growth in China Impacts Optimism for Future : State of the World from NPR We take a look at China's economy as it has emerged from the pandemic experiencing slower growth than in years past. We hear that economic ties between the U.S. and China have loosened and that high unemployment among young people has mean far less optimism about the future.

State of the World from NPR A Close Look at China's Changing Economy A Close Look at China's Changing Economy Listen · 8:54 8:54 We take a look at China's economy as it has emerged from the pandemic experiencing slower growth than in years past. We hear that economic ties between the U.S. and China have loosened and that high unemployment among young people has mean far less optimism about the future.