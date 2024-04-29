Accessibility links
Who pays for rockets and drones flying in our commercial airspace : The Indicator from Planet Money Launches by commercial space companies are becoming more frequent. Last year, the Federal Aviation Administration licensed 117, an all-time high. But these spaceflight companies aren't paying for all of the FAA's services that they use.

Today, we explore why the government is looking to change that and dig into the larger debate over whether human activity in space is a public or private project.

Related episodes:
Economics in space
Planet Money goes to space
Space economics

For sponsor-free episodes of The Indicator from Planet Money, subscribe to Planet Money+ via Apple Podcasts or at plus.npr.org.

Music by Drop Electric. Find us: TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, Newsletter.

The Indicator from Planet Money

Taxing the final frontier

Taxing the final frontier

Listen · 8:54
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/1197964063/1247865493" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Enlarge this image

Luxury beach front houses on the Outer Banks in North Carolina John Greim/LightRocket hide caption

toggle caption
John Greim/LightRocket

Luxury beach front houses on the Outer Banks in North Carolina

John Greim/LightRocket

Launches by commercial space companies are becoming more frequent. Last year, the Federal Aviation Administration licensed 117, an all-time high. But these spaceflight companies aren't paying for all of the FAA's services that they use.

Today, we explore why the government is looking to change that and dig into the larger debate over whether human activity in space is a public or private project.

Related episodes:
Economics in space
Planet Money goes to space
Space economics

For sponsor-free episodes of The Indicator from Planet Money, subscribe to Planet Money+ via Apple Podcasts or at plus.npr.org.

Music by Drop Electric. Find us: TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, Newsletter.