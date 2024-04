Jon Bon Jovi : Fresh Air A few years ago, Bon Jovi stopped performing because of a vocal cord injury. The Hulu docuseries Thank You, Goodnight offers a career retrospective, plus a view of his surgery and return to the stage. He spoke with Terry Gross about his voice, writing "Livin' on a Prayer," and his forthcoming album, Forever.

Fresh Air Jon Bon Jovi Listen · 45:33