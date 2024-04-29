30A Songwriters Sessions: Rosanne Cash and John Leventhal

Set List "That's All I Know About Arkansas"

"Tears Falling Down"

"The Wheel"

One of the premiere singer-songwriter festivals in the U.S. happens along the Emerald Coast in northwestern Florida. It's called the 30A Songwriters Festival. Over the next few weeks, we're taking you there as we broadcast the 30A Sessions, courtesy of our friends at WMOT. This week, Rosanne Cash and John Leventhal perform a set of songs, including some from Leventhal's latest album called Rumble Strip.

Thank you to WMOT's Jessie Scott; Erika Nalow for recording and mixing this session; and Jessica Rigsby and Kinsey McBride for capturing it on video.

This episode of World Cafe was produced by Will Loftus. The web story was created by Miguel Perez. Our senior producer is Kimberly Junod and our engineer is Chris Williams. Our programming and booking coordinator is Chelsea Johnson.