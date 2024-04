This could be the impact if China's affordable EVs were sold in the U.S. Two electric vehicle shoppers feel conflicted about how China's more affordable EVs would affect drivers, jobs and the climate if they were sold in the U.S.

World This could be the impact if China's affordable EVs were sold in the U.S. This could be the impact if China's affordable EVs were sold in the U.S. Audio will be available later today. Two electric vehicle shoppers feel conflicted about how China's more affordable EVs would affect drivers, jobs and the climate if they were sold in the U.S. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor