4 people died and hundreds injured when tornadoes spun across Oklahoma Clean-up is underway after a series of deadly tornadoes ripped across the state over the weekend. The storms shattered homes and businesses, leaving a long recovery ahead.

National 4 people died and hundreds injured when tornadoes spun across Oklahoma 4 people died and hundreds injured when tornadoes spun across Oklahoma Listen · 2:28 2:28 Clean-up is underway after a series of deadly tornadoes ripped across the state over the weekend. The storms shattered homes and businesses, leaving a long recovery ahead. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor