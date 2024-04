The El Niño weather pattern is having devastating effects in South America Unusually dry weather has led to water rationing and even power cuts. Colombia's capital city of Bogotá is rationing water for the first time in decades.

The Americas The El Niño weather pattern is having devastating effects in South America The El Niño weather pattern is having devastating effects in South America Listen · 3:46 3:46 Unusually dry weather has led to water rationing and even power cuts. Colombia's capital city of Bogotá is rationing water for the first time in decades. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor