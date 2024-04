There have been clashes at pro-Palestinian protests across U.S. campuses Hundreds of arrests were made on college campuses over the weekend as protests continued over U.S. involvement with Israel's war in Gaza.

National There have been clashes at pro-Palestinian protests across U.S. campuses There have been clashes at pro-Palestinian protests across U.S. campuses Listen · 3:56 3:56 Hundreds of arrests were made on college campuses over the weekend as protests continued over U.S. involvement with Israel's war in Gaza. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor