Haiti aims to get closer to having a full transitional government It's been two months since gangs seized near-total control of Haiti's capital. Now, the country's newly established transitional council is set to select a leader.

The Americas Haiti aims to get closer to having a full transitional government Haiti aims to get closer to having a full transitional government Listen · 2:16 2:16 It's been two months since gangs seized near-total control of Haiti's capital. Now, the country's newly established transitional council is set to select a leader. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor