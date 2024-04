Should people get bereavement leave for the death of a pet? Half of pet owners say their animal is a member of the family — equal to humans. Google, Starbucks, United Airlines and Walmart have embraced a so-called "pet-conscious workplace."

Should people get bereavement leave for the death of a pet? Audio will be available later today.