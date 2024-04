Candace Parker announces she's leaving the WNBA after 16 seasons WNBA legend Candace Parker is retiring after 16 years in the league. NPR's A Martinez talks to Ben Pickman of The Athletic, about how Parker has changed the game, and what comes next.

