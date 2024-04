Spain's prime minister is expected to announce whether he might step down Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez published a letter last week saying he was considering stepping down. Sanchez said he would take the next five days to make a decision — and that decision is due Monday.

Spain's prime minister is expected to announce whether he might step down Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez published a letter last week saying he was considering stepping down. Sanchez said he would take the next five days to make a decision — and that decision is due Monday.