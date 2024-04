Student protesters reflect on the legacy of campus activism during the Vietnam War As protests rise on college campuses around America, students reflect on the legacy of the campus activism of the late 1960s.

History Student protesters reflect on the legacy of campus activism during the Vietnam War Student protesters reflect on the legacy of campus activism during the Vietnam War Listen · 11:16 11:16 As protests rise on college campuses around America, students reflect on the legacy of the campus activism of the late 1960s. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor