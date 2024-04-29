Accessibility links
Ondine Achampong, top British gymnast, likely out of Paris Olympics Ondine Achampong says she tore her ACL during a bars dismount. The surgery and recovery from the knee injury can take up to a year. She was expected to be a medalist at the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics.

Top British gymnast Ondine Achampong tears ACL, may miss Paris Olympic Games

British gymnast Ondine Achampong announced Monday she's torn her ACL. The injury will likely keep her out of this Summer Olympics in Paris where she was expected to be a medalist. Naomi Baker/Getty Images hide caption

Top British gymnast Ondine Achampong is expected to miss this summer's Paris Olympics after announcing Monday that she tore her ACL.

The 20-year-old says she's "devastated" about the knee injury, which typically takes a year to recover from after surgery.

Achampong pulled out of the European Championships earlier this week. In a post on Instagram, she said the injury happened during a bars dismount at one of the final lead-up competitions in Lilleshall, England. An MRI scan showed she tore her ACL.

"I feel devastated. My competition preparation has been so positive all year and I really felt as ready as I could possibly be leading up to this summer."

Achampong was part of the British squad that took silver at the World Championships in 2022. She also won four gold medals at the British Gymnastics Championships in March.

Another British artistic gymnast, Jessica Gadirova, is questionable for the Paris Summer Olympics, too, after tearing her ACL last October.