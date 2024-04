The English Premier League title race is coming down to the wire NPR's Ailsa Chang speaks with Luis Miguel Echegaray, ESPN soccer analyst, about the two teams in the race for the English Premier League soccer title with only three weeks left in the season.

Sports The English Premier League title race is coming down to the wire