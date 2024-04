How did a missing cat turn up 650 miles from home? Amazon Earlier this month in Utah, a shy, 6-year-old indoor cat named Galena vanished from her home. Then her microchip was detected 650 miles away in California.

Earlier this month in Utah, a shy, 6-year-old indoor cat named Galena vanished from her home. Then her microchip was detected 650 miles away in California.