#2435: The Wussification of the American Male : The Best of Car Talk For decades American men drove hot rods and muscle cars produced with their testosterone levels in mind. Then came the 'automotive vasectomy' that is the minivan. How's a guy supposed to feel macho cruising into the Costco parking lot in a Dodge Caravan? Take off your fanny pack and ponder the wussification of the American male on this episode of the Best of Car Talk.

Get access to hundreds of episodes in the Car Talk archive when you sign up for Car Talk+ at plus.npr.org/cartalk

The Best of Car Talk #2435: The Wussification of the American Male #2435: The Wussification of the American Male Listen · 38:54 38:54 For decades American men drove hot rods and muscle cars produced with their testosterone levels in mind. Then came the 'automotive vasectomy' that is the minivan. How's a guy supposed to feel macho cruising into the Costco parking lot in a Dodge Caravan? Take off your fanny pack and ponder the wussification of the American male on this episode of the Best of Car Talk.

Get access to hundreds of episodes in the Car Talk archive when you sign up for Car Talk+ at plus.npr.org/cartalk Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor