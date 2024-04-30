Accessibility links
The Contenders, Vol. 8: The songs we can't stop playing this week : All Songs Considered Brittany Luse, host of NPR's It's Been A Minute, joins All Songs Considered's Robin Hilton to update our running list of the year's best songs.

Featured artists and songs:
1. Ekko Astral: "Baethoven," from 'pink balloons'
2. Nubiyan Twist: "Carry Me (feat. Seun Kuti)," from 'Find Your Flame'
3. T-Bone Burnett: "He Came Down," from 'The Other Side'
4. Bien et Toi: "So Long (feat. Paris Texas)," from 'London Safari II'
5. Bnny: "Missing," from 'One Million Love Songs'
6. Chanel Beads: "Unifying Thought," from 'Your Day Will Come'

All Songs Considered

This week that mix includes heady rock from the D.C.-based band Ekko Astral, woozy rap from the duo Paris, Texas and producer Bien et Toi, T-Bone Burnett's first solo album in 16 years and more.

