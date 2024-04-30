Accessibility links
$34 trillion of federal debt and counting... should we be worried? : The Indicator from Planet Money Sandwiched between a burger joint and an oyster bar in New York City hangs a daunting image: The National Debt Clock. And that debt number? It just keeps ticking up. How deep in the hole are we? Nearly a hundred percent of gross domestic product. And counting. Today on the show, the federal debt. Is it time to freak out? Or is there nothing to see here?

The Indicator from Planet Money

Is the federal debt REALLY that bad?

Is the federal debt REALLY that bad?

