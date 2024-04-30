Accessibility links
Fantasy Writer Leigh Bardugo On Magic & Miracles : Fresh Air Leigh Bardugo is best known for her YA Shadow and Bone series. Her adult novel, The Familiar, centers on a young woman in 16th century Spain who must hide her identity as a Jew who converted to Catholicism. She spoke with producer Sam Briger.

Also, jazz historian Kevin Whitehead looks at a reissue of Sonny Rollins.

Fresh Air

Fantasy Writer Leigh Bardugo On Magic & Miracles

Listen · 46:46
  • Download
