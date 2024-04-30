Alejandro Escovedo reimagines his catalog on 'Echo Dancing'

Set List "Bury Me"

"Sacramento & Polk"

"Man Of The World"

"John Conquest"

"Outside Your Door"

"Sally Was A Cop"

Alejandro Escovedo's career his taken many turns over the last six decades, from opening for The Sex Pistols at their last show as a member of the punk rock outfit the Nuns, to rocking with Austin's True Believers. Of course, there's also his solo career as a roots artist.

Escovedo has never been afraid to scratch a different musical itch, and his latest album serves as a revisitation and reminder of what's made him essential listening in the first place.

Echo Dancing puts a new spin on classics of Escovedo, like "Sacramento & Polk' and "Bury Me." The arrangements, courtesy of co-producer Don Giovanni, are filled with drum machines and synths and bring a different, sometimes darker energy to the mix, that wouldn't feel out of place on a Suicide or Nine Inch Nails album. Once a punk, always a punk.

In this session, Escovedo talks about revisiting these songs and why he's not a fan of the term Americana.

