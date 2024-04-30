Accessibility links
Parsing The Pro-Palestinian Protests On Campuses Across The Country : 1A

Hundreds of students and professors have been arrested. Calls for universities to end their ties to Israel and for the U.S. to negotiate a ceasefire are growing.

We check in on the protests across the country and what they tell us about how equipped colleges and universities are to deal with student protests.

Parsing The Pro-Palestinian Protests On Campuses Across The Country

A statue of George Washington is seen wearing a flag of Palestine and a keffiyeh as activists and students protest near an encampment at University Yard at George Washington University in Washington, DC. Kent Nishimura/Getty Images hide caption

