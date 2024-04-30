Parsing The Pro-Palestinian Protests On Campuses Across The Country

Pro-Palestinian protests and encampments have sprung up on college campuses across the country.

Hundreds of students and professors have been arrested. Calls for universities to end their ties to Israel and for the U.S. to negotiate a ceasefire are growing.

We check in on the protests across the country. What do they tell us about how equipped colleges and universities are to deal with student protests?

