Taylor Swift's new album, 'The Tortured Poets Department,' is setting records Swift's 14th chart-topping album ties with singer Jay Z for most No.1 albums on the Billboard charts by a soloist. Only the Beatles have more No.1 albums.

Music News Taylor Swift's new album, 'The Tortured Poets Department,' is setting records Taylor Swift's new album, 'The Tortured Poets Department,' is setting records Listen · 0:28 0:28 Swift's 14th chart-topping album ties with singer Jay Z for most No.1 albums on the Billboard charts by a soloist. Only the Beatles have more No.1 albums. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor