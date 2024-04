3 women are infected with HIV after undergoing a vampire facial at a N.M. spa NPR's A Martinez speaks with cosmetic dermatologist Jordan Carqueville about the growing trend of vampire facials, and what you need to know before asking for one at your local spa.

