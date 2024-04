The IRS considers its free Direct File test program a success With Tax Day behind us, the IRS says its new free Direct File pilot was a success. Will the program continue, and how will that decision impact commercial tax preparation companies?

National The IRS considers its free Direct File test program a success The IRS considers its free Direct File test program a success Listen · 2:40 2:40 With Tax Day behind us, the IRS says its new free Direct File pilot was a success. Will the program continue, and how will that decision impact commercial tax preparation companies? Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor