Palestinians in Rafah say they're in limbo as Israel threatens an assault People in southern Gaza say they're tired of being displaced and moved around, only to be bombed or told to move again. In Rafah, where Israel plans an assault, families weigh the risks of what to do.

Middle East Palestinians in Rafah say they're in limbo as Israel threatens an assault Palestinians in Rafah say they're in limbo as Israel threatens an assault Audio will be available later today. People in southern Gaza say they're tired of being displaced and moved around, only to be bombed or told to move again. In Rafah, where Israel plans an assault, families weigh the risks of what to do. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor