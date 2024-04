4 N.C. law enforcement officers were shot and killed trying to serve a warrant Police said that four other law enforcement officers were shot and wounded while serving a warrant related to illegal firearms at a home in Charlotte.

National 4 N.C. law enforcement officers were shot and killed trying to serve a warrant 4 N.C. law enforcement officers were shot and killed trying to serve a warrant Audio will be available later today. Police said that four other law enforcement officers were shot and wounded while serving a warrant related to illegal firearms at a home in Charlotte. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor