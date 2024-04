Fantasy writer Leigh Bardugo on magic, miracles and her version of hell Bardugo is best known for her YA Shadow and Bone series. Her adult novel, The Familiar, centers on a young woman in 16th century Spain who must hide her identity as a Jew who converted to Catholicism.

Fantasy writer Leigh Bardugo on magic, miracles and her version of hell