Monsters bee gone: Toddler's claim of monster in her wall turns out to be 50,000 bees The internet had strong feelings when a mom in Charlotte, N.C., posted a TikTok about her daughter insisting that there were monsters in her room for eight months. Turns out it was 50,000 bees.

