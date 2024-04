After chronicling California at 'LA Times' for 43 years, Louis Sahagún has retired In his 43 years at the LA Times, Louis Sahagun reported on everything from the Latino communities of east LA, to the plight of the desert tortoise. And he got his start at the paper sweeping floors.

Media After chronicling California at 'LA Times' for 43 years, Louis Sahagún has retired After chronicling California at 'LA Times' for 43 years, Louis Sahagún has retired Listen · 8:16 8:16 In his 43 years at the LA Times, Louis Sahagun reported on everything from the Latino communities of east LA, to the plight of the desert tortoise. And he got his start at the paper sweeping floors. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor