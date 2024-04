Iranian rapper receives death sentence for songs criticizing the establishment In Iran, popular rapper Toomaj Salehi, whose fiery lyrics helped galvanize an anti-government movement among young people, has been sentenced to death. He was charged with "corruption on earth."

Culture Iranian rapper receives death sentence for songs criticizing the establishment Iranian rapper receives death sentence for songs criticizing the establishment Listen · 3:40 3:40 In Iran, popular rapper Toomaj Salehi, whose fiery lyrics helped galvanize an anti-government movement among young people, has been sentenced to death. He was charged with "corruption on earth." Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor