An ancient farming practice is getting a new life Bio-char is gaining traction as a regenerative agriculture technique that could improve soil while sequestering carbon. But cost and education are still barriers to more widespread use on farms.

Climate An ancient farming practice is getting a new life An ancient farming practice is getting a new life Listen · 3:55 3:55 Bio-char is gaining traction as a regenerative agriculture technique that could improve soil while sequestering carbon. But cost and education are still barriers to more widespread use on farms. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor