6 out of 10 Catholics support abortion rights despite church's stance, study shows Abortion is almost entirely illegal in some states. The Catholic church hopes to keep it that way, but many Catholics support abortion rights. How do they reconcile their politics with their faith?

Religion 6 out of 10 Catholics support abortion rights despite church's stance, study shows 6 out of 10 Catholics support abortion rights despite church's stance, study shows Listen · 7:47 7:47 Abortion is almost entirely illegal in some states. The Catholic church hopes to keep it that way, but many Catholics support abortion rights. How do they reconcile their politics with their faith? Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor