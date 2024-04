Three student journalists on the protests rocking their campuses NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with student journalists at Emory University, Notre Dame University and the University of Texas at Dallas about covering the pro-Palestine protests on their campuses.

National Three student journalists on the protests rocking their campuses Three student journalists on the protests rocking their campuses Listen · 7:06 7:06 NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with student journalists at Emory University, Notre Dame University and the University of Texas at Dallas about covering the pro-Palestine protests on their campuses. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor