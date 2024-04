World Court refuses to ask Germany to stop Israel weapons exports The UN's highest court has declined to order Germany to end its military aid to Israel, finding there was as yet not enough evidence for the court to compel Germany to chance its policies.

World World Court refuses to ask Germany to stop Israel weapons exports World Court refuses to ask Germany to stop Israel weapons exports Listen · 1:57 1:57 The UN's highest court has declined to order Germany to end its military aid to Israel, finding there was as yet not enough evidence for the court to compel Germany to chance its policies. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor