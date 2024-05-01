Police break up college anti-war protests

Police descended on pro-Palestinian protests at the University of California Los Angeles, Columbia University and City College of New York. At Brown University, protestors reached a deal with the college. Reporters Steve Futterman, Owen Dahlkamp and Gwynne Hogan join us.

And, satire publication The Onion is under new leadership with former disinformation reporter Ben Collins stepping into the role of CEO.

Then, former Cigna insurance group employees are blowing the whistle on the company, saying it cares more about being fast than right, and is quick to deny claims. ProPublica's David Armstrong joins us.

