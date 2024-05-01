Alt.Latino's favorite Tiny Desk Contest entries : All Songs Considered It's the 10th annual Tiny Desk contest and there's been a strong showing of Latin artists behind desks across the United States and Puerto Rico.



Felix and Ana sifted through all the entries and pulled their favorites from artists with roots all across the Americas. And if one of them ends up winning, you can thank us for the introduction.



Songs featured in this episode:



•Cathia, "Taza de Café"

•Manu Manzo, "Celos"

•Mireya Ramos and the Poor Choices, "Quiero Volver"

•Flaco el Jandro, "Lluvia Pesada"

•Los Quinceañeros, "Guero"

•La Doña, "Loser Girl"

•Alejandro Aranda, "Pieces"



Audio for this episode of Alt.Latino was edited and mixed by Joaquin Cotler, with editorial support from Hazel Cills. Our project manager is Grace Chung. NPR Music's executive producer is Suraya Mohamed. Our VP of Music and Visuals is Keith Jenkins.

