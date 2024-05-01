Accessibility links
Should you wait to buy a house? : The Indicator from Planet Money The Beigie Awards are back to recognize the regional Federal Reserve Bank with the best Beige Book entry. This time, we shine a spotlight on one entry that explains how some businesses are feeling the impacts of higher for longer interest rates.

Related episodes:
The interest-ing world of interest rates (Apple / Spotify)
The Beigie Awards: Why banks are going on a "loan diet" (Apple / Spotify)
Where are interest rates going?

The Indicator from Planet Money

What a cabinet maker can teach us about interest rates

What a cabinet maker can teach us about interest rates

A cabinet maker in North Carolina is seeing interest rates slow down home development. His clients in the Outer Banks though, pictured here, are moving ahead as normal. John Greim/LightRocket hide caption

John Greim/LightRocket

A cabinet maker in North Carolina is seeing interest rates slow down home development. His clients in the Outer Banks though, pictured here, are moving ahead as normal.

John Greim/LightRocket

