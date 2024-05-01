Justice come roaring back to life on 'Hyperdrama'

Set List "One Night/All Night"

"Incognito"

"Dear Alan"

"Saturnine"

When the French electronic duo of Gaspard Auge and Xavier de Rosnay released their very first single as Justice in 2005, it sounded like nothing else. The explosive "Waters of Nazareth" was eventually included on †, the duo's debut full length album, a couple years later.

That record launched their careers; It was nominated for two Grammy Awards, and it still sounds as thrilling as it did when it first came out. But, Justice has never been content to keep doing the same thing. On their fourth studio album Hyperdrama, Auge and de Rosnay welcome a bunch of collaborators to mix things up, like Tame Impala's Kevin Parker, Miguel and Thundercat.

In this session, Justice talks about using their own homemade samples on the album, working with Parker, and fusing the electronic element with the human one on Hyperdrama.

