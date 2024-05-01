Accessibility links
The Impact Of Internet Culture On The Toy Industry : 1A For children across the country and the world, they're the centerpieces of weekend mornings, family holidays, and prized collections.

We're talking about toys.

The global toy industry is at a crossroads. How dolls, action figures, puzzles, skibidi toilets, and more find their way into the hands of kids is changing. The role that the internet and influencers play in getting kids excited about a franchise or specific toy is growing rapidly.

But is the toy industry keeping up? Amid an uncertain economic climate worldwide, buyers for brick-and-mortar stores that sell toys are playing it safe and sticking with traditional offerings.

We discuss what the toy industry is doing to keep up with the times.

The Impact Of Internet Culture On The Toy Industry

Illustration shows a toy store. DIRK WAEM/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images hide caption

DIRK WAEM/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images

Illustration shows a toy store.

DIRK WAEM/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images

