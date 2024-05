Morning news brief The student-led occupation of a Columbia University building is over. Secretary of State Blinken is in Israel with a focus on humanitarian aid to Gaza. Florida's new abortion law takes effect today.

National Morning news brief Morning news brief Audio will be available later today. The student-led occupation of a Columbia University building is over. Secretary of State Blinken is in Israel with a focus on humanitarian aid to Gaza. Florida's new abortion law takes effect today. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor