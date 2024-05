NYC police used force to clear a pro-Palestinian student encampment at Columbia Police zip-tied the hands of large numbers of student protesters and hauled them away. An armored vehicle pushed a bridge into a window of Hamilton Hall and then officers quickly retook the building.

