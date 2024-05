A progressive activist, running in a moderate N.J. district, ignores usual playbook Among this year's most competitive House races is New Jersey's seventh district. Sue Altman, the Democratic challenger there, is taking a different approach to try to win the election.

National A progressive activist, running in a moderate N.J. district, ignores usual playbook A progressive activist, running in a moderate N.J. district, ignores usual playbook Audio will be available later today. Among this year's most competitive House races is New Jersey's seventh district. Sue Altman, the Democratic challenger there, is taking a different approach to try to win the election. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor