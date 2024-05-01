Couple sues Singapore Airlines after their seats wouldn't recline into a bed

After the airline offered the couple flying from India to Singapore 10,000 flyer miles, they sued. A court in India ordered Singapore Airlines to pay them around $2,500 for "mental agony."

A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:

Good morning. I'm A Martínez. A couple flying from India to Singapore bought business class tickets on their Singapore Airlines flight - you know, private seats that recline into a bed. They malfunctioned - couldn't recline. So the airline reportedly offered them 10,000 flyer miles for their trouble, but they declined and sued. A court in India ruled in their favor, ordering Singapore Airlines to pay them around $2,500 for the mental agony. Hey, don't take it lying down if you can't actually lie down. It's MORNING EDITION.

