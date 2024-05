Pentagon's reduction in military medical costs is criticized as going too far The Defense Department has been trying to cut the costs of medical care for its millions of troops, and retirees and their families. Are downsizing measures hurting military health and readiness?

National Pentagon's reduction in military medical costs is criticized as going too far Pentagon's reduction in military medical costs is criticized as going too far Audio will be available later today. The Defense Department has been trying to cut the costs of medical care for its millions of troops, and retirees and their families. Are downsizing measures hurting military health and readiness? Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor