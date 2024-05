Blinken returns to Israel determined to get more aid into Gaza Secretary of State Antony Blinken is back in Israel with a big focus on providing humanitarian aid to Gaza. Israel is still threatening to move on Rafah, in Southern Gaza, despite U.S. opposition.

